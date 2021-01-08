Hydrogen on the water: TechnipFMC pilots new system

Offshore service provider TechnipFMC will lead a consortium to construct and test its green hydrogen offshore energy system, Deep Purple, in Norway.

The TechnipFMC consortium consists of leading industrial partners Vattenfall, Repsol, ABB, NEL, DNV GL, UMOE and Slåttland, and is supported by academia, research companies and clusters. The project has secured EUR9m ($11m) financial support from Innovation Norway.

First initiated in 2016, Deep Purple will be tested at an offshore wind farm with a hydrogen electrolysis system, seabed hydrogen storage tanks and a hydrogen fuel cell.

“Securing the approvals and funding to proceed with a scale pilot is a critical step in the path to commercialization. We are grateful to our partners and to Innovation Norway for collaborating with us as we advance sustainable renewables production,” said Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC.

“Deep Purple is another example of our commitment to working with clients and industry to develop transformative technologies, leveraging our industry know-how and subsea expertise to serve the Energy Transition,” Landes added.