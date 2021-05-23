TechnipFMC presses ahead with emission cuts

TechnipFMC is stepping up its game to reduce carbon footprint of subsea activities by upgrading its dive support vessel Deep Arctic to run as a battery hybrid.

The move will reduce the vessel’s fuel use and emissions by 20% and help the subsea giant work towards its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

In addition to the batteries, when in port, the vessel can be connected to shore power so that mobilisation activities can be carried out with no direct emissions, where the infrastructure is available.

The hybrid battery conversion took place in the Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, in January and February. Commissioning by Seimens and sea trials followed in March and April and the vessel was handed over early this month.

Enova, which is owned by Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment, part-funded the project.