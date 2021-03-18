TechnipFMC pursues floating offshore wind market with new tie-up

Subsea giant TechnipFMC has entered into an agreement with Magnora to jointly pursue floating offshore wind project development opportunities under the name Magnora Offshore Wind.

Magnora Offshore Wind has already commenced operations and started work on an application for the first round of seabed leasing through the Scottish government’s ScotWind Leasing program. In addition, Magnora Offshore Wind will participate in the first offshore wind application round in Norway, which opens in 2021, and will also consider entering new markets in the coming months.

Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Magnora and TechnipFMC bring together decades of combined knowledge regarding the development of profitable offshore energy projects. This partnership reflects TechnipFMC’s ambition to capture a significant position in the renewable offshore energy market.”

Torstein Sanness, executive chairman of Magnora, said: “In Magnora you find some of the world’s leading experts within wind development. Coupled with TechnipFMC’s project management competence and extensive service and technology portfolio, we believe we can provide a market-leading floating offshore wind offering.”