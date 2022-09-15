TechnipFMC scores Brazil subsea contract with TotalEnergies

TechnipFMC has won a contract from TotalEnergies for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) at its Lapa North East field in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Under the deal, worth between $75m and $250m, TechnipFMC will reconfigure and install umbilicals and flexible pipe in a new configuration that will further secure the production of the field.

“The Brazilian offshore market is becoming more diverse with regard to work scope and customer opportunity. On Lapa North East, we are working with a valued client with whom we have built a trusted relationship. By offering the flexibility of a phased campaign, we are helping TotalEnergies accelerate its schedule and begin production sooner,” said Jonathan Landes, president of subsea at TechnipFMC.

Earlier in June, the offshore contracting giant penned a letter of intent with Equinor’s subsidiary in Brazil for an integrated front-end engineering and design (iFEED) study on its BM-C-33 project. The study includes an option to proceed with a direct award to TechnipFMC for the integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) phase of the project, worth over $1bn.