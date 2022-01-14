TechnipFMC scores Equinor contract

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract for Equinor’s Smørbukk Nord development in the Norwegian Sea.

The contract covers a high-pressure, high-temperature subsea production system and associated equipment for a brownfield tieback in the Åsgard field, where TechnipFMC has a large installed base. The award follows front-end engineering and design work on the project in 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Our ability to deliver this optimised solution for Equinor is possible due to our close collaboration with the client, portfolio of subsea equipment, and integrated execution model.”

The installation campaign will use TechnipFMC’s battery hybrid vessel, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through reduced fuel consumption. The company’s dive support vessel Deep Arctic (pictured) was upgraded last year to run as a battery hybrid in a move that will reduce its emissions by 20%.