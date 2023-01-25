AmericasEuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC scores Petrobras subsea deal worth up to $500m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 25, 2023
0 67 Less than a minute
TechnipFMC

Subsea giant TechnipFMC has won a master services agreement worth up to $500m with Petrobras in Brazil. 

The three-year contract with option to extend for a further two years will see the New York-listed company provide life-of-field services to support its installed base offshore Brazil. 

The contract covers installation, intervention, and maintenance of both equipment and tooling, as well as technical support for subsea umblicals, risers and flowlines.

The agreement follows a previous agreement and supports Petrobras’s increased volume of operations. Services will be supplied from TechnipFMC’s base in Macaé, Brazil, where the company has worked for 40 years.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 25, 2023
0 67 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button