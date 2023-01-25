TechnipFMC scores Petrobras subsea deal worth up to $500m

Subsea giant TechnipFMC has won a master services agreement worth up to $500m with Petrobras in Brazil.

The three-year contract with option to extend for a further two years will see the New York-listed company provide life-of-field services to support its installed base offshore Brazil.

The contract covers installation, intervention, and maintenance of both equipment and tooling, as well as technical support for subsea umblicals, risers and flowlines.

The agreement follows a previous agreement and supports Petrobras’s increased volume of operations. Services will be supplied from TechnipFMC’s base in Macaé, Brazil, where the company has worked for 40 years.