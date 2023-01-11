TechnipFMC scores with Wintershall Dea off Norway

TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract worth up to $250m by Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be tied back to the Heidrun platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Jonathan Landes, president of Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We previously installed subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines in the Dvalin field, and this new contract builds on the success of our installed base there. We have a deep understanding of our client’s needs and a strong, collaborative relationship with Wintershall Dea.”

Dvalin North was the second significant contract awarded to TechnipFMC by Wintershall Dea in 2022, following on from an iEPCI that will extend the life of the Maria field in the NCS.