TechnipFMC seals Petrobras subsea deal

Subsea major TechnipFMC has secured a contract between $75m and $250m from Petrobras for the Marlim and Voador fields offshore Brazil.

The UK-based contracting giant will supply up to eight manifolds for production and injection, utilising the all-electric robotic valve vontroller (RVC). The contract also includes associated tools, spares and services.

Jonathan Landes, president Subsea at TechnipFMC said the company will be executing this project using its local capabilities in Brazil.

The RVC is a robotic technology that replaces traditional subsea hydraulics, as well as thousands of mechanical parts, while providing real-time data and analysis on system performance. This results in a manifold that is smaller, less complex and less costly with a significantly reduced carbon footprint, TechnipFMC explained.

“Our innovations in automation and electrification are helping our clients lower their operational expenditures and reduce the carbon intensity of their subsea projects,” said Landes.

The Marlim and Voador fields are located in deep waters up to 1,050 m some 150 km from the northern coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro.