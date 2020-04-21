Home Sector Offshore TechnipFMC secures major EPCI contract from Woodside April 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract by Woodside Energy for the development of the Lambert Deep and Phase 3 of the Greater Western Flank fields, offshore Northwestern Australia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including subsea production system, flexible flowlines and umbilicals for connection to the Angel platform.

It is the second contract under a five-year iEPCI frame agreement between TechnipFMC and Woodside.

“We are delighted to have been awarded another iEPCI project through our frame agreement with Woodside. This is Woodside’s second consecutive award adopting our Subsea 2.0 platform, confirming our common ambition to transform subsea economics through integration, standardization and configurability,” said Arnaud Pieton, president subsea at TechnipFMC.