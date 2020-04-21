TechnipFMC secures major EPCI contract from Woodside

April 21st, 2020

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract by Woodside Energy for the development of the Lambert Deep and Phase 3 of the Greater Western Flank fields, offshore Northwestern Australia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including subsea production system, flexible flowlines and umbilicals for connection to the Angel platform.

It is the second contract under a five-year iEPCI frame agreement between TechnipFMC and Woodside.

“We are delighted to have been awarded another iEPCI project through our frame agreement with Woodside. This is Woodside’s second consecutive award adopting our Subsea 2.0 platform, confirming our common ambition to transform subsea economics through integration, standardization and configurability,” said Arnaud Pieton, president subsea at TechnipFMC.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

