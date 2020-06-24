EuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC secures major Equinor contracts

Offshore engineering specialist TechnipFMC has been awarded a letter of intent from Equinor for pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The scope of the assignments includes fabrication and laying of pipelines, installation of subsea structures, control cables and hook-up and testing of systems. The offshore operations under the contracts are planned to be carried out during 2021-2023.

The total value of the three assignments, including the option, is about NOK1.8bn ($190m).

“We are pleased to award TechnipFMC new large assignments within pipelaying and subsea installation on the NCS. Giving three assignments to the same supplier enables efficiency gains and cost savings. It will also allow for a coordinated follow-up of the total delivery during the implementation phase. This creates value for all parties,” said Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer.

