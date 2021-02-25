EuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC secures subsea contract from Energean Israel

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 25, 2021
TechnipFMC  has received a letter of award by Energean Israel for the development of the Karish North field offshore Israel.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, rigid flowlines and umbilicals as a tieback to the Energean Power FPSO as well as the second gas export riser.

“We are delighted to partner again with Energean. This LOA demonstrates the value of our in-depth field knowledge and previous experience with Energean through the Karish main development, awarded to TechnipFMC in 2018. Early client engagement, leveraging our iFEED capability, as well as our ability to offer a full suite of services and global experience, form part of our unique fully integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) offering. We look forward to further expanding our partnership with Energean through the development of Karish North,” said Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC.

