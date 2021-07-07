TechnipFMC secures subsea contract from Tullow in Ghana

UK-based subsea giant TechnipFMC has won a contract worth between $75m and $250m from Tullow for the Jubilee South East development offshore Ghana.

The contract covers integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) of all major subsea equipment, including manifolds and associated controls, flexible risers and flowlines, umbilicals, and subsea structures.

The project will be supported by TechnipFMC’s local content in Ghana, with the fabrication of a number of subsea structures, including production and water injection manifolds, carried out in-country.

Jubilee South East is an extension to the Jubilee field. Jubilee was discovered in 2007 and came on-stream in December 2010.