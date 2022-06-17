TechnipFMC wins Angola subsea contract with TotalEnergies

Offshore engineering giant TechnipFMC has won a significant contract worth up to $250m from TotalEnergies for the supply of subsea production systems for the Clov 3 development in Block 17 offshore Angola.

This is the first contract under the companies’ new framework agreement covering subsea trees for brownfield developments and includes TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 trees and associated controls, umbilical termination assemblies, jumpers and services.

“Our framework agreement and the CLOV3 contract are the result of several years of collaboration to standardize subsea production equipment and optimize subsea developments,” asserted Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC.

Clov is the fourth area of deep offshore development for TotalEnergies on Block 17, Angola. The project comprises four oil fields at a water depth of 1,100 to 1,400 m and is connected to single floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The field came on stream in 2014.