EuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC wins Angola subsea contract with TotalEnergies

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 17, 2022
0 35 1 minute read
TotalEnergies

Offshore engineering giant TechnipFMC has won a significant contract worth up to $250m from TotalEnergies for the supply of subsea production systems for the Clov 3 development in Block 17 offshore Angola.

This is the first contract under the companies’ new framework agreement covering subsea trees for brownfield developments and includes TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 trees and associated controls, umbilical termination assemblies, jumpers and services.

“Our framework agreement and the CLOV3 contract are the result of several years of collaboration to standardize subsea production equipment and optimize subsea developments,” asserted Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC.

Clov is the fourth area of deep offshore development for TotalEnergies on Block 17, Angola. The project comprises four oil fields at a water depth of 1,100 to 1,400 m and is connected to single floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The field came on stream in 2014.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 17, 2022
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button