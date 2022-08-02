AmericasEuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC wins another contract off Guyana

Adis AjdinAugust 2, 2022
TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana for the gas-to-energy project offshore Guyana.

Subject to final project sanction, TechnipFMC will under a contract worth between $75m and $250m, provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea risers and pipelines.

The project will connect the production from Liza Destiny and Unity floaters back to shore, delivering associated gas from the field to a gas-fired power plant that will supply electricity to the community.

In November last year, TechnipFMC secured a large subsea contract from ExxonMobil in Guyana for the Yellowtail development, worth up to $1bn, followed by another deal in May this year worth $75m to $250m.

