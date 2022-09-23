TechnipFMC wins Shell UK subsea contract

TechnipFMC has won a significant contract worth up to $250m from Shell for the Jackdaw gas field development in the UK North Sea.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract, the New York-listed subsea giant will carry out pipelay for a 30 km tieback from the new Jackdaw platform to Shell’s Shearwater platform, as well as an associated riser, spoolpieces, subsea structures, and umbilicals.

The tieback will use pipe-in-pipe technology, which is designed for high pressure, high temperature use.

Located east of Aberdeen, the Jackdaw field at peak production rates could represent over 6% of projected UK North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade. In August this year, Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions secured an EPCI contract for the field’s wellhead platform, worth between $206m and $309m.