TECO 2030 and Chart Industries collaborate on cryogenic carbon capture tech for ships

Norwegian engineering firm TECO 2030 is teaming up with US-based cryogenic tank manufacturer Chart Industries to develop cryogenic carbon capture technology solutions for ships.

The technology, developed by Sustainable Energy Solutions (SES) and acquired by Chart Industries in December last year, will separate CO2 from the ships’ exhaust gases, resulting in a high-purity liquid CO2 product. The liquid CO2 will be stored onboard in cryogenic storage tanks until it’s offloaded from the ship, TECO 2030 explained.

“When the new CO2 capture integration that we are collaborating with Chart Industries and SES on is ready, it will enable ships to capture and store the CO2 that they would otherwise have emitted into the air, and which would thereby have contributed to climate change,” said Stian Aakre, CEO of TECO 2030.

“The solutions that are developed will help enable the shipping industry to reach the greenhouse gas emissions goals for 2030 and 2050 set forth by the International Maritime Organization,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and president of Chart Industries.

When fully developed, the carbon capture solution should become available as a key element in the TECO 2030 Future Funnel exhaust gas cleaning system.

In addition to exhaust gas cleaning systems for ships, TECO 2030 is also developing hydrogen fuel cells that enable ships to switch from fossil fuels to green hydrogen.