TECO 2030 displays concept power barge

TECO 2030

Norway’s TECO 2030 has launched a new product concept for its containerised fuel cells, the TECO 2030 Power Barge, which will be able to power ships at anchor.

The invention comprises TECO 2030 fuel cell modules, batteries, power electronics, safety- and automation systems, hydrogen storage, and a refuelling solution forming a scalable multimegawatt solution for electricity production for shore power from hydrogen.

“The floating and mobile solution for shore power in locations with insufficient electrical grid and for ships at anchor will become a game changer in reducing and eliminating harmful emissions along our coastlines and in ports. Fuel Cells can be used for almost any application and infrastructure solutions where power generation is needed,” said Tore Enger, group CEO of TECO 2030.

