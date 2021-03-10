BunkeringEnvironmentEurope

TECO 2030 plans hydrogen-based fuel cell factory in Norway

Sam Chambers March 10, 2021
Norway’s TECO 2030 has detailed plans to establish Norway’s first large-scale production of hydrogen-based fuel cells in Narvik in northern Norway.

Fuel cells convert hydrogen into electricity with water vapour and hot air as the only emissions. TECO 2030 is developing this technology for heavy transport, primarily shipping.

“We plan to establish a combined innovation center and factory in Narvik. The plant will be able to produce fuel cells with a capacity of more than one gigawatt per year, equivalent to several billion NOK of annual turnover,” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030.

Work on the new site is planned to start in 2021, and the first production is expected next year. Total investments of up to NOK1bn ($118m) are expected over a ten-year period.

