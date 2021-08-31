TECO 2030 seals green hydrogen supply deal with Everfuel

Denmark’s Everfuel has signed a deal with Norwegian engineering firm TECO 2030 for the delivery of green hydrogen to fuel TECO 2030’s fuel cells and fuel cell-based power generators.

As part of the agreement, the companies will develop solutions enabling Everfuel to distribute and deliver green hydrogen to sites where TECO 2030’s hydrogen fuel cell power generators are located, or to ships, vehicles, or equipment with TECO 2030’s fuel cell technology installed.

TECO 2030 and Everfuel will focus particularly on exploring the possibility of providing decentralised power supply for off-grid construction projects in areas where Everfuel has available hydrogen capacity and infrastructure.

“We are eager to develop distribution and delivery solutions for users of the robust and high-capacity fuel cells delivered by TECO 2030. We believe it will open a huge market for hydrogen and introduce zero-emission solutions in hard-to-decarbonise segments,” said Jacob Krogsgaard, the CEO of Everfuel.

“Due to our new cooperation with Everfuel, many construction sites and other projects and activities that use diesel generators will now be able to reduce their climate footprint by switching to emissions-free fuel cell generators,” added Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030.

TECO 2030 is developing hydrogen fuel cells that convert hydrogen into electricity and are specifically designed for use on ships or other heavy-duty applications. The company is also developing fuel cell generators that can replace diesel generators.

Everfuel has also teamed up with aluminium producer Norsk Hydro’s renewable hydrogen company and Greenstat on hydrogen supply for industrial and mobility use in Norway.