Teekay Offshore Partners rebrands to Altera Infrastructure

March 24th, 2020 Americas, Offshore, Tankers 0 comments

Teekay Offshore Partners has announced that it has changed its name to Altera Infrastructure as part of its global group rebranding initiative.

“In support of our new vision to lead the industry to a sustainable future, we are establishing a global energy infrastructure services business that will create long term value for its stakeholders. Upholding our uncompromised commitment to operational excellence and safety, we will be relentless in our pursuit of opportunities that lead to strong results and lower emissions and we stand firm to these principles through the current period of market volatility. There will be a transition in our part of the industry, and we are committed to be at the forefront,” said Ingvild Saether, president and CEO of Altera Infrastructure Group.

In the meantime, Teekay Shuttle Tankers, a subsidiary of the partnership, has changed its name to Altera Shuttle Tankers.

Altera Infrastructure is focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the east coast of Canada. The company’s fleet is comprised of 56 offshore assets, including FPSO units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS).

