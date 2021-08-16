Tekmar Group and DeepWater Buoyancy form offshore partnership

Tekmar Group, the UK-based provider of services for the global offshore energy markets has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DeepWater Buoyancy, a global producer of subsea buoyancy products for offshore oil & gas, energy, oceanographic, and technology companies.

The two companies will bring together their engineering capabilities to enhance the range of services and technologies they offer customers, offering a collective package of geotechnical assessment and engineering analysis, cable and mooring system design, cable protection and stabilisation solutions, cable buoyancy, and mooring line buoyancy.

The partnership will also be focused on the new and emerging floating offshore wind market.

Gary Howland, group sales director at Tekmar Group, said: “Aligning with DeepWater Buoyancy gives Tekmar Group access to over 40 years of innovation in subsea buoyancy products. The partnership supports Tekmar Group’s ambition for the global floating wind market and the US fixed offshore wind market, where we now have stateside expertise and manufacturing capability.”