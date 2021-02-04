EuropePorts and LogisticsTankers

Tender to scrap 53-year-old tanker

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoFebruary 4, 2021
0 289 Less than a minute

The port authority of Genoa has launched a tender to dismantle the Theodoros, a crumbling 53-year-old tanker that has been abandoned at the Italian port for many years.

The services requested are ship demolition and recycling while the tender price – entirely to be paid by the port authority – was fixed at roughly €1m.
The deadline for the offers to be presented is February 25.

The participants will have to be included in the EU-approved list of ship recyclers and in Italy the only shipyard compliant is San Giorgio del Porto, based in Genoa, not far from where the tanker is currently moored.

Tags
Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoFebruary 4, 2021
0 289 Less than a minute
Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button