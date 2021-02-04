Tender to scrap 53-year-old tanker

The port authority of Genoa has launched a tender to dismantle the Theodoros, a crumbling 53-year-old tanker that has been abandoned at the Italian port for many years.

The services requested are ship demolition and recycling while the tender price – entirely to be paid by the port authority – was fixed at roughly €1m.

The deadline for the offers to be presented is February 25.

The participants will have to be included in the EU-approved list of ship recyclers and in Italy the only shipyard compliant is San Giorgio del Porto, based in Genoa, not far from where the tanker is currently moored.