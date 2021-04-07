TenneT seeks bidders for Dutch offshore grid platforms

Dutch-German transmission grid operator TenneT has invited companies to place their bids for the construction of 2 GW grid platforms off the Dutch coast.

The scope of this qualification system surrounds topside and jackets, including auxiliary systems.

The tender also covers the HVDC converter systems for platform and land station and optional maintenance.

According to Tennet, the first tender under this qualification system is planned to start in July this year.

TenneT plans to build two 2 GW offshore grid connections in the IJmuiden Ver wind energy area, located 62 kilometers off the west coast of the Netherlands.

Last year it teamed up with its suppliers, including ABB and GE, to develop a 2 GW direct current (HVDC) solution, based on 525 kV one-cable system, which limits the impact on the environment.