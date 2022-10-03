Terminal upgrade completed at Port of Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) has announced the completion of nearly $850m in infrastructure projects to modernise the Paul W. Conley Terminal at the Port of Boston.

Prior to the port’s modernisation, Conley offered two services reaching seven major global ports. With the completion of these infrastructure investments, Conley Terminal now offers direct connectivity to China, North Europe, Southeast Asia including Vietnam and India, the Mediterranean, Middle East and Latin America through five services, with a sixth service scheduled to start this month. The port now provides direct connectivity to 25 global ports.

Completed projects include a new 50-foot-deep berth to accommodate new cranes and larger ships; three fully electric ship-to-shore cranes to serve ships carrying up to 14,000 teu; dredging to deepen the main ship channel and reserved channel to 47 feet and the outer harbour to 51 feet, and expand the turning basin for larger vessels; a dedicated route to allow trucks to access the highway system in minutes; new rubber-tire gantry cranes; expanded container storage; and new refrigerated container racks.

Ongoing infrastructure projects include improvements to existing berths; additional capacity for container storage and refrigerated cargo; power retrofits to cranes to reduce emissions; and new gate processing facilities.