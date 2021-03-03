Texas home to America’s first EU-compliant shipbreaking facility

America has a yard capable of scrapping ships to European Union standards. International Shipbreaking, part of the EMR Metal Recycling group, has gained EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SSR) accreditation for its site in Brownsville, Texas, after investing $30m in compliant infrastructure. The shipping industry is taking more responsibility for how their ships are recycled

The Brownsville site is the first US shipbreaking site to achieve this accreditation.

Chris Green, senior manager at International Shipbreaking, said: “We have just received and safely moored our first EU ship recycling project, the MT Wolverine. There is a big future in this industry and, over the past year we have seen three times the number of inquiries from EU shipowners. This indicates the shipping industry is taking more responsibility for how their ships are recycled, rather than using the South Asian shipbreaking beaches.”

International Shipbreaking has been recycling ships and marine structures since 1995.