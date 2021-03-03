AmericasShipyards

Texas home to America’s first EU-compliant shipbreaking facility

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 3, 2021
0 113 1 minute read
International Shipbreaking

America has a yard capable of scrapping ships to European Union standards.

International Shipbreaking, part of the EMR Metal Recycling group, has gained EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SSR) accreditation for its site in Brownsville, Texas, after investing $30m in compliant infrastructure.

The shipping industry is taking more responsibility for how their ships are recycled

The Brownsville site is the first US shipbreaking site to achieve this accreditation.

Chris Green, senior manager at International Shipbreaking, said: “We have just received and safely moored our first EU ship recycling project, the MT Wolverine. There is a big future in this industry and, over the past year we have seen three times the number of inquiries from EU shipowners. This indicates the shipping industry is taking more responsibility for how their ships are recycled, rather than using the South Asian shipbreaking beaches.”

International Shipbreaking has been recycling ships and marine structures since 1995.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 3, 2021
0 113 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button