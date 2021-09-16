AmericasPorts and Logistics

Texas ports reopen after Hurricane Nicholas

Ports in Houston, Galveston and Texas City have resumed normal operations after Hurricane Nicholas hit the Texas Gulf coast on Tuesday. A Category 1 hurricane when it made landfall, Nicholas also caused the temporary shutdown of several crude and fuel pipelines. Nicholas has since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Power outages resulting from the storm at about half a million homes and businesses had mostly been resolved by Wednesday.

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm is slowing and could stall, delivering heavy rainfall and a significant risk of flash flooding along the Gulf Coast for the next couple of days.

At the Port of Houston as of Wednesday, about 20 vessels remained to transit inbound and three vessels were scheduled for departure, according to Reuters.

