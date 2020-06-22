TFG Marine CEO to depart after just two months in charge

TFG Marine, the marine fuels joint venture between Trafigura and John Fredriksen’s Frontline and Golden Ocean, has announced that its CEO Anders Grønborg and the company have agreed to part ways in a mutually agreed exit.

The announcement was only two months after Grønborg was appointed as the CEO of the company in April. His last day in the company will be September 30.

“The board at TFG Marine wish to thank Anders for his work in the short time in charge and wish him nothing but success in the future,” TFG Marine said in a release.

TFG Marine was formed in August 2019 with a goal to establish the company as a leading global supplier of marine fuels. The company acts as the exclusive purchaser of marine fuels for Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, as well as certain other Fredriksen group companies.