TFG Marine CEO to depart after just two months in charge

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang June 22, 2020
TFG Marine, the marine fuels joint venture between Trafigura and John Fredriksen’s Frontline and Golden Ocean, has announced that its CEO Anders Grønborg and the company have agreed to part ways in a mutually agreed exit. 

The announcement was only two months after Grønborg was appointed as the CEO of the company in April. His last day in the company will be September 30.

“The board at TFG Marine wish to thank Anders for his work in the short time in charge and wish him nothing but success in the future,” TFG Marine said in a release.

TFG Marine was formed in August 2019 with a goal to establish the company as a leading global supplier of marine fuels. The company acts as the exclusive purchaser of marine fuels for Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, as well as certain other Fredriksen group companies.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

