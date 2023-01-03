TGS and SLB gear up for seismic survey offshore Bangladesh

A partnership between Oslo-listed seismic data specialist TGS, oilfield services giant SLB and state-owned oil company Petrobangla has announced a new multi-client 2D seismic program offshore Bangladesh.

The program’s initial phase will comprise approximately 11,000 line km of newly acquired 2D seismic data on a regional scale to enhance the geological understanding of the Bengal Fan.

The overall program plans to encompass around 32,000 line km of multi-client seismic data covering most of offshore Bangladesh.

The acquisition is planned to kick off in early January 2023, with final processing deliverables anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.