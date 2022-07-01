TGS bolsters portfolio with Prediktor acquisition

Oslo-listed seismic data specialist TGS has acquired Norwegian renewable asset management and real-time data management provider Prediktor for an undisclosed sum.

Prediktor was established in 1995 and supplies software and systems to, among others, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm currently under construction, and the Johan Sverdrup oil field offshore Norway. The Fredrikstad-based company has 40 employees currently supporting 7 GW of renewable energy assets, mainly PV solar.

In February 2021, TGS introduced our New Energy Solutions initiative, which provides data and insights for industries actively contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Since then, the company has launched several solutions for offshore wind, geothermal energy and carbon storage, as well as acquired offshore wind market intelligence provider 4C Offshore.

“Prediktor will become another important building block for realising our vision of creating an energy industry gateway providing integrated solutions for data and actionable insights to facilitate decision making, project development and asset performance management across energy project life cycles and markets,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

TGS has also recently moved to take over fellow seabed seismic firm Magseis Fairfield in a deal that values the company at NOK2.33bn ($236.9m).