TGS expands multi-client offshore wind campaign to five locations on US East Coast

Norwegian company TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has announced a significant expansion to its multi-client offshore wind and metocean measurement campaign off the US East Coast.

In addition to its floating LiDAR buoy in the New York Bight, TGS has announced four further deployments, one offshore Massachusetts, two covering the impending Central Atlantic lease round, and another buoy in the New York Bight area to further enhance the existing data collection and wind modeling of this prime lease area.

Through TGS’s multi-client approach, multiple customers can subscribe to the same floating LiDAR data, with the added benefits of reduced development costs and timelines. In the Central Atlantic, the TGS-deployed floating LiDAR buoys will provide data and insights on a subscription basis to those pursuing wind development opportunities, enabling the de-risking of prospects well before the lease bidding process.

Access at this early stage to such data for the Central Atlantic lease areas – due to open for bidding in early 2024 – is expected to significantly enhance the decision-making ability of stakeholders investing in the wind development future of the region.

Adding a second TGS floating LiDAR buoy in the New York Bight will further reduce wind and ocean modelling uncertainties and cycle times for those embarking on site assessment activities. Similarly, those companies working on wind development offshore Massachusetts can acquire additional data to de-risk final investment decisions (FIDs) or enhance construction and operations plans (COPs).