TGS lines up seismic survey off Australia

Oslo-listed seismic data specialist TGS said it would conduct the Capreolus Phase 2 3D seismic survey in the Carnarvon Basin on the Australian Northwest Shelf, adjacent to the Capreolus Phase 1 survey acquired in 2015 by Polarcus and purchased by TGS in 2018.

The new survey will comprise 4,500 sq km of multiclient seismic data located in an underexplored area of the Beagle Sub-Basin.

The area has undergone renewed exploration interest since the discovery of light oil at Dorado and, more recently, the Pavo discovery in the adjacent Bedout Sub-Basin.

The PXGEO 2 vessel will mobilise for the survey in December 2022, and the acquisition is scheduled to be completed in March 2023, with final processing deliverables anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.

“Australia presents attractive investment opportunities with abundant energy resources for exploration and development. The key to ongoing success in Australia is high-quality modern seismic data to boost subsurface insight, and the Capreolus Phase 2 survey will deliver on this,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.