TGS undertakes multi-client offshore wind measurement campaign in NY Bight

Energy data provider TGS has announced yesterday the start of a multi-client offshore wind measurement campaign in the New York Bight area off the US East Coast.

The company will complement data from its numerical weather prediction (NWP) model with floating LiDAR wind measurements as it works to forecast the wind energy potential in the area.

TGS will utilise a floating LiDAR system with a high level of accuracy (stage 3 validation) from EOLOS.

The data will be acquired continuously throughout a two-year deployment campaign, and the data stream will be made available to customers daily. In addition to the LiDAR wind-speed measurements, the data package will include critical metocean and environmental data, such as significant wave heights, an ocean current profile, and acoustic monitoring of whales, dolphins, birds and bats.

Data will be delivered via TGS’ Wind AXIOM platform, a site evaluation and wind data analytics tool.

Clients will be able to access information to help them assess the viability of their planned projects, using wind models and measurements to answer questions related to energy output, annual revenue, supply fluctuations and more.

The multi-client approach for this work is expected to provide the participating wind developers in the Bight the benefits of reduced development costs and timelines.