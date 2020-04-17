Home Sector Offshore TGS wins appeal in tax law violation case April 17th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Offshore survey service provider TSG has announced that the company has been acquitted of Økokrim’s charge alleging violations of the Norwegian tax law by subsidiary Skeie Energy in a seismic data purchase deal between the two companies.

The Borgarting Appeal Court issued the decision after TGS’ appeal of the Oslo City Court’s split decision in which TGS was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of NOK90m ($8.6m).

TGS said it is satisfied with the decision, which is in line with the view the company has argued since the case materialised in 2014.