Thai government fleshes out plans for flagship carrier reboot

The Thai government is pressing ahead with the creation of a national flagship carrier.

Having first mooted the idea in June, transport minister Saksayam Chidchob has now provided more details on the new line.

The aim is to launch the as yet unnamed carrier by the middle of next year to be run as a private company, with the government owning 49% through the Port Authority of Thailand.

The aim for the mixed fleet of boxships, tankers and bulk carriers will be to start on domestic routes in its first year before entering regional trades too.

Thailand did have a state-run line until 10 years ago. Thai Maritime Navigation was established in 1940, but it was eventually folded in 2011 having racked up huge losses.