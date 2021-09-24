AsiaContainersDry CargoTankers

Thai government fleshes out plans for flagship carrier reboot

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 24, 2021
The Thai government is pressing ahead with the creation of a national flagship carrier.

Having first mooted the idea in June, transport minister Saksayam Chidchob has now provided more details on the new line.

The aim is to launch the as yet unnamed carrier by the middle of next year to be run as a private company, with the government owning 49% through the Port Authority of Thailand.

The aim for the mixed fleet of boxships, tankers and bulk carriers will be to start on domestic routes in its first year before entering regional trades too.

Thailand did have a state-run line until 10 years ago. Thai Maritime Navigation was established in 1940, but it was eventually folded in 2011 having racked up huge losses.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

