Thailand dusts off national shipping line plans

Thailand is dusting off old plans to create a national flagship carrier. The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) will conduct a feasibility study into the establishment of a national shipping line, transport minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Saturday.

“I believe the creation of the national maritime navigation line will happen during the tenure of the government led by prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for sure,” Chidchob said.

The plan for the state-backed line would be to make it as a subsidiary of PAT.

Thailand did have a state-run line until 10 years ago. Thai Maritime Navigation was established in 1940, but it was eventually folded in 2011 having racked up huge losses.