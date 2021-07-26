Thailand’s Nathalin Group snaps up vintage VLCCs

Thai oil player Nathalin Group is listed by brokers as the taker of the oldest VLCC belonging to the Onassis’s Olympic Shipping and Management. The 2003-built Olympic Legend went for a very firm $31m .

This is the second time the Thai player is linked to ships in the VLCC segment this summer. Last month it was reported tapping Switzerland’s Mercuria for a 21-year-old FSO unit named Phoenix M. This ship was reported sold for $27m.

Nathalin Group controls its ships through its shipping arm, Prima Marine. Online pricing portal VesselsValue data list 26 ships in Prima Marina´s fleet.