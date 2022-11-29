Thanks for the container party, time to go home

AP Moller-Maersk released its Q3 report on November 2, in which it said that revenues were up 37.1% at $22.8bn and EBITDA was up 56.4% at $10.9bn. Maersk reported that its average container shipping contract rate would be around $1,700 per feu higher in 2022 than in 2021, and that contracts would cover 71% of its approximately 9.5m feu volumes for 2022. Contract cover did not change from 2021, but volumes are down by nearly 0.5m feu “driven by lower end-consumer demand”.

