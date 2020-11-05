Dry CargoEnvironmentEuropeShipyardsTech

Tharsis to install wind propulsion system onboard general cargo vessel

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 5, 2020
Tharsis Sea-River Shipping

Dutch owner Tharsis Sea-River Shipping has entered into a contract with eConowind and NG shipyard to install two sets of TwinFoil wind-assist propulsion systems on the company’s general cargo vessel Tharsis.

The TwinFoil is a wing with a flap principle similar to those used by aircraft during landing and take-off and can be folded up and down as needed.

“We always try to use as little as fuel as possible on our weekly voyage from Duisburg to the East coast of the UK. Using currents and tides and optimizing our schedule. Adding wind-assisted propulsion will further reduce our fuel consumption. Especially interesting is to see how much the tipping point of starting a second generator will shift,” said Jan Albert Bosma, co-owner of Tharsis Sea-River Shipping.

The project is backed by the EU Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP) program, supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

“We are delighted to add Tharsis to our customer base and with both river and North Sea routing with varying winds we expect a lot from the TwinFoil. Of particular interest is the combination of this self-adjusting technology in combination with a modern diesel-electric drive, which in theory should give optimal results,” said Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of eConowind.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

