The 10 most in-demand shore-based professionals this year

Leading maritime recruitment firm Faststream has identified the 10 most in-demand shore-based professionals for 2022.

“The maritime and shipping sectors are booming and hiring managers are in pursuit of the best people in the market to help achieve their business goals. Across all sectors and disciplines, talented people are in demand,” Faststream CEO Mark Charman wrote in a post on the company’s website.

After data analysis, Faststream’s top 10 in-demand shore-based jobs are:

Data Science/Analytics Specialists

Directors and VPs with a good understanding of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Technical and Marine Superintendents

Solution Sales Executives and Managers

Female Talent

Marine Surveyors

Brokers

Automation Engineers

LNG subject matter experts in the Cruise sector

Product Specialists

Adam Graves, director of marine at Faststream Recruitment commented on shipping’s thirst for data: “We are seeing so many different types of business globally needing data specialists. From software and SaaS companies, to shipmanagement companies who need to ensure their vessels are operating environmentally efficiently. Data is king but businesses need experts to use it to their competitive advantage.”

Having relevant sector experience is also proving very attractive to employers.

“We are seeing more data than ever being captured in the shipping and maritime sectors. Having data specialists who can use their skills to visualise the vast quantities of data on offer and help to provide critical thinking and actionable insights towards the commercialisation of data is a huge step forward for businesses and one that many do not want to be left behind from. What we need to ensure as a sector is that we don’t lose these people to the tech companies outside of maritime and ensure we can make the sector attractive to ensure longevity and retention,” Graves said. Data is king but businesses need experts to use it to their competitive advantage

On the growing demand for expertise in ESG, Jason Nangle, managing director, Asia-Pacific of Faststream Recruitment, said: “Particularly in the Asia-Pacific region in our executive search work, ESG understanding, and awareness is being added to the wish list of skillsets and for some is becoming a pre-requisite. Many see that for their business to perform successfully moving forward they must have decision-makers who understand the impact that ESG has on their business. It can influence investment, employment creation, equitable growth, protection of the environment and safeguarding of customers and wider society’s interests.”

On broker recruitment, Martin Bennell, Faststream’s managing director for Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, had this to say.​

“It isn’t just the big houses that need additional talent in their broking teams. We are seeing smaller businesses and new start-ups more active in the recruitment marketplace too. They are benefitting from lower overheads, and faster decision-making and can adapt to ensure they can offer competitive packages. We’ve never seen a time like this where increased bonuses, golden handshakes as well as counteroffers are on the table.”