The Captain’s Table returns

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers August 11, 2020
After a successful launch in Hong Kong last year, The Captain’s Table, a maritime innovation pitch challenge is back.

The brainchild of the Young Professionals in Shipping Network (Hong Kong) founders, Tabitha Logan and Su Yin Anand, The Captain’s Table is an independent pitch competition focused on identifying strategic innovations to real problems in the maritime and logistics industries.

This year the competition is targeting solutions in a number of specific categories, including decarbonisation, port optimisation, crew safety and wellbeing and cyber risk among others. By working closely with their corporate partners to design specific problem statements this year’s challenge promises to be more competition focused and strategic.

Five start-ups will be selected as finalists to take part in a curated bootcamp before the live pitch in front of a panel of judges with the winner walking away with a cheque for $20,000.

The founders maintain that the challenge’s unique value proposition lies in its independence, which brings an objectivity to identify fit for purpose solutions and to match start-ups with stakeholders with true synergies.

