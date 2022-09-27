The case for LPG

Jonathan Fancher is treading that well-worn path towards an IPO - getting his patter, his sales pitch and stats just so in order to make the case for investment. And in fairness to him, he’s putting up a pretty good case.

Fancher is CEO of Petredec Global, the new business arm of Singapore-based Petredec, comprising its trading platform as well as a modern fleet of 27 very large gas carriers (VLGCs) including six newbuilds.

The business is looking to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange and ha...