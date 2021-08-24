The coming months for liner shipping

The container sector is the star of the show in terms of earnings right now, and demand is expected to remain at a high level. Nevertheless, Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, Germany’s largest liner, remains careful in his predictions about what’s next.

Habben Jansen believes that despite the unexpected boom in demand since the second half of last year, looking far ahead into 2022 is very difficult, especially with volatile market conditions and current infrastructure challenges. F...