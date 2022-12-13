Splash Extra

The container nightmare before Christmas

Box shipping’s slide shows no sign of stopping.

When the liner companies warned last month about weaker demand, they weren’t kidding. Liner company data aggregator, Container Trade Statistics, reported in early December data for October which showed a 3% monthly increase in container lifts to 13.96m teu but an 8% annual fall, following year-on-year falls of 7% for September and 5% for August. North American volumes continue to perform badly, with imports for October falling to 2.37m teu compared to 2.48m teu in September and a peak of 3m teu...

