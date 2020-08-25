Liners have been outstanding at striking the delicate balance between steadily improving demand and gradually bringing down the amount of capacity left out of the market due to blanked sailings.

Intra-Asia has decoupled from the main east-west trades

Splash Extra continues to believe it will be all about that for the rest of the year, while admitting US inbound volumes have come back up earlier than anticipated. Having said that, please don’t get carried away by creati...