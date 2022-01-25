The digital chemists

FuelTrust.io is a startup with heritage in maritime and IBM’s Watson AI project, from the two founders Darren Shelton and Jonathan Arneault respectively.

The tech they’ve developed is an AI-powered ‘digital chemist’ that is able to crunch data on fuel profiles, proving that the fuel a vessel is about to burn is the same as what it thinks it bought. It provides rich data on the fuel, down to the batch level – which means that charterers, owners, and suppliers can reap the benefits and green p...