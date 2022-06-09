The futility of sanctions

It’s been one of the big talking points this week at Posidonia. Santosh Patil adds his thoughts to the sanctions debate.

The recent Tradewinds Shipowners Forum at Posidonia 2022 once again corroborated an established reality – sanctions don’t work; and on many occasions are counterproductive.

Some of the remarks (reported in the media) made by leading Greek shipowners at the forum are frighteningly honest….

‘They (Russians) are earning at least double what they were earning pre-war. I don’t know what kind of penalty is that’

‘It’s nice to have an announcement that our fleet would not carry Russian oil…… but I think this is bt, as simple as that’

‘The sanctions are not clear-cut, there are a lot of grey areas. This only creates problems’

Some of these remarks were not amenable – prompting a reaction from the EU.

It is perhaps only apt that the Greeks comment on the recent Russia sanctions. There are two reasons to this – the first recorded sanctions were placed by Athenian Empire when they banned Megara traders from its marketplaces – known as ‘The Megarian Decree’, back in the fifth century BC. So, it’s safe to assume that the Greeks know a thing or two about sanctions. Secondly and more importantly, Greece has the largest number of shipowners and therefore they know what works and what doesn’t apart from having plenty at stake. Sanctions always almost hurt the poor in the receiving nations as the rich are well shielded



Sanctions are almost always placed and enforced by countries which have the power and privilege to punish those who don’t toe their line. They are a means to either control, repress, weaken or browbeat nations/ entities for political and/or economic means to achieve foreign policy objectives.

The higher moral ground, humanitarian or ethical argument is just a diversionary tactic. Otherwise, you would have seen EU sanctioning US (and at times itself) for the many military (mis)adventures undertaken all over the world which caused much destruction of life, property and not to forget the environment.

Sanctions is a word much tossed around in the mainstream media as it creates plenty of stories around it allowing a good stream of content. It helps present a narrative that some action is being taken against the country/entity facing the sanctions. It also acts as save facing measure particularly if you are helpless in a situation.

Maritime media is not immune to it with several leading publications grabbing the opportunity to create ‘special pages’ or ‘sections’ around a particular sanction. The phrase ‘international sanctions’ is being skilfully used to imply the ‘global’ nature of the sanctions. Media often uses ‘international’ for effect when they cannot use ‘global’ – the current sanctions against Russia and its entities by the US and Europe being a case in point. However, these countries represent less than 20% of the world’s population – far from being global.

Capturing luxury yachts of Russian oligarchs (‘businessmen’ when ‘non-Russian’) does assist in the optics a bit, but beyond that it doesn’t help much. Cancelling concerts, pageants and dead Russian authors while you continue to buy oil and gas from Russia sounds rather silly and even ludicrous. On the ground however, sanctions always almost hurt the poor in the receiving nations as the rich are well shielded.

History is replete with examples of how sanctions are often counterproductive. Countries and entities find a way to work around it some way or the other. So do they really work is a big question.

During the 1990s Madeleine Albright’s response – to the fact that half a million Iraqi children had died as a result of US sanctions – “We think the price is worth it” is a chilling reminder of the horrific outcomes of sanctions.