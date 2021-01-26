The Giants of the Sea

In the spring of John McCown’s first year at Harvard Business School, back in 1979, a professor started off class by holding up a copy of the latest Business Week which had Malcom McLean, the father of containerisation, on the cover just after he bought US Lines with the headline ‘Malcom McLean's $600 Million Gamble’. The mission of the school was to teach you how to take prudent risks like the man in this article, the professor told the class.

The article was an in depth profile of what M...