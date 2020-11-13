The greatest impediment to the widespread adoption of nuclear power across the merchant fleet?

What’s the single greatest thing holding back atomic energy from being deployed as a major form of ship propulsion?

Nuclear power has roared back into shipping headlines in the past few months after a decade on the sidelines.

Bjørn Højgaard, the CEO of Hong Kong shipmanager Anglo-Eastern told sister title Splash Extra in September: “I think that in 50 years nuclear molten-salt-reactors will be par for the course in the shipping industry, and we will look back at the current time and wonder why we dabbled in alternative pathways for greenhouse gas-free propulsion.”

A company chaired by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has formed a consortium to develop atomic batteries, which could be used on ships, while other marine nuclear research and development is ongoing in Asia, Europe and North America.

Nevertheless, the shipping industry remains very divided on the issue.

Today, Splash asks what is the greatest hurdle proponents of nuclear power face in making it a viable propulsion format – is it public perception, cost or regulators that stand the most in the way from taking this energy source ahead en masse?

