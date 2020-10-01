EuropeTech

The IMO becomes the latest high profile shipping name to be hacked

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 1, 2020
0 960 Less than a minute

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a fully fledged United Nations entity, has become the latest high profile shipping victim of a cyber attack.

Splash reported yesterday how the IMO’s website was down with the agency at the time using social media to suggest the outage was down to “technical issues”. At 10.30am local time today, shipping’s governing body admitted it had been hacked.

“The interruption of service was caused by a cyber attack against our IT systems,” the agency tweeted today.

The IMO is working with UN IT and security experts to restore systems as soon as possible, identify the source of the attack, and further enhance security systems to prevent a recurrence, the organisation stated.

The IMO becomes the second big name in shipping to be hit by a cyber attack this week. French liner giant CMA CGM has been battling all week to get its systems back online, having been hit by a ransomware attack.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close