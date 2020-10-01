The IMO becomes the latest high profile shipping name to be hacked

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a fully fledged United Nations entity, has become the latest high profile shipping victim of a cyber attack.

Splash reported yesterday how the IMO’s website was down with the agency at the time using social media to suggest the outage was down to “technical issues”. At 10.30am local time today, shipping’s governing body admitted it had been hacked.

“The interruption of service was caused by a cyber attack against our IT systems,” the agency tweeted today.

The IMO is working with UN IT and security experts to restore systems as soon as possible, identify the source of the attack, and further enhance security systems to prevent a recurrence, the organisation stated.

The IMO becomes the second big name in shipping to be hit by a cyber attack this week. French liner giant CMA CGM has been battling all week to get its systems back online, having been hit by a ransomware attack.