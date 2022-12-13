Splash Extra

The link between the strength of the US dollar and the Baltic Dry Index

There’s a remarkably strong correlation between the value of the dollar and the BDI.

Photo of Splash SplashDecember 14, 2022
0 53 3 minutes read

At the end of November, we suggested that only a strong December can prevent a rotten year for the Baltic Dry Index. The freight market gods must have listened, as the BDI has put on a few points in December to date, rising from an average of 1,299 for November to 1,353 for the first nine days of December.

As usual, the capesize market has the greatest influence on the BDI. Average earnings as recorded by the Baltic’s 5TC average for November were $11,599 but added 14% to average $13,179 for...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashDecember 14, 2022
0 53 3 minutes read
Back to top button